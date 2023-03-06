Jamie Dimon Heaps Praise On Florida, Texas For Being ‘Pro-America’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon heaped praise on Florida and Texas for being “pro-America” business states during an exclusive interview with Bloomberg news on Monday.

Bloomberg’s Ed Hammond asked Dimon what he thinks of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ” hands on approach to business” and asked whether it is something he’d “like to see more of.”

“It has gotten a little bit complicated between business and government and stuff like that but anyone here knows I am a full-throated, red-blooded American patriot supporter of free enterprise,” Dimon said. “So I hear the complaints on both sides, but you listen and learn from them, I don’t worry that much about it. We love Florida, we’re growing in Florida left and right, small businesses, large companies … We’re very pro-Florida.” (RELATED: Jamie Dimon: ‘Bitcoin Itself Is A Hyped Up Fraud … A Pet Rock’)

“Florida likes business, they want you to come,” he added. “Texas is the same way. If I was some other states I’d be thinking about, ‘why do people like going to these states?’ It’s their taxes, it’s their pro-business, they want better life for their people ”

Dimon also praised Texas, saying both states are “pro-business” and “pro-America.”

“We now have more employees in Texas than in New York state,” he added. “They’re optimistic. They’re optimistic here. Pro-America and optimistic. Pro-business.”