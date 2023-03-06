‘There’s Not A Definitive Timeline’: Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Out Indefinitely After Flashing Gun

Ja Morant has to be one of the dumbest people in the history of humanity.

Originally, the Memphis Grizzlies slammed their superstar point guard Ja Morant with a two-game suspension, but head coach Taylor Jenkins is now saying that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Jenkins told the media when asked about Morant’s return. “We have said that it’s gonna be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time; this is gonna be an ongoing healing process. So I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable is gonna be because it’s really not a timetable situation.”

Posted from Morant’s account, an Instagram Live video showed the 23-year-old dancing in a nightclub. While doing so, he appeared to pull a gun out and place it beside his head. Morant apologized for the incident, stating that he plans to “get help and work on learning better methods for dealing with stress and [his] overall well-being.”

“This is going to be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.” Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s return (via @MarkG_Medina)pic.twitter.com/a3L9M7qhVU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

It never ceases to amaze me how some professional athletes (Ja Morant, Allen Iverson, Gilbert Arenas, Aaron Hernandez, etc.) can be making millions of dollars and living the life of the famous, and still somehow want to be “gangster.” I just don’t get it. (RELATED: Video Has Leaked Of Jackson Mahomes Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Woman, And It’s Pretty Damning)

Some have gotten lucky like Iverson, and that was because of how great he was. Ja, you can get yourself through this successfully as well, but you gotta let go of that fake gangster shit. Nobody’s buying it, and you’re not doing anything but getting yourself in trouble and killing your career. You look like a straight up clown, man.

In the Midst of NBA Star Ja Morant’s Two-game suspension…. fans hit Ja with Eminem’s 8 Mile 💀 pic.twitter.com/aR62Kk5i0a — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) March 4, 2023

Do better, Ja. Do better.