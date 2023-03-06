Video Has Leaked Of Jackson Mahomes Allegedly Sexually Assaulting A Woman, And It’s Pretty Damning

It’s not looking good for the brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The security footage has been leaked of Jackson Mahomes’ alleged sexual assault of a woman. Mahomes appears to grab the female owner of a Kansas restaurant “by the throat” and force himself on her, including by kissing her. The video shows the woman pushing him away.

The video was released just hours after police announced an investigation.

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who is fresh off of his second Super Bowl championship — Jackson has been accused of assault on two separate occasions, both taking place at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, located in Overland Park, Kansas, according to The Kansas City Star.

In the first alleged incident, Jackson is accused of pushing a 19-year-old male waiter multiple times, while in the second, he is accused of sexually assaulting Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

And with the second incident, an alleged video has leaked, appearing to show Jackson “forcibly” kissing Vaughn.

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive,” Vaughn said to The Kansas City Star.

Despite the leaked video, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer maintains the innocence of his client.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses,” Brandon Davies told The Star. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.” (RELATED: CJ Stroud Names Michael Vick, Deshaun Watson And Joe Burrow When Asked Who He Looks Up To)

I don’t want to say too much just in case this whole thing goes to trial and the very off-chance that this video isn’t of Jackson Mahomes or that a longer video shows something else. But holy shit … What the hell?!