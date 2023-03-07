Police Arrest Roommate After Man Found Dead With Garbage Bag Partially Covering Body

Police arrested a suspect for first-degree murder after the victim’s body was found, partially covered with a garbage bag, Local10 reported.

Willy Betancourt, 26, was arrested by Hialeah, Florida, police after the body of his 19-year-old roommate was found Monday at their residence on the 400 block of East 53rd Street, Local10.com reported. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found the victim’s body in one of the bedrooms. The victim’s body was partially concealed within a black garbage bag, according to NBC Miami. (RELATED: Teen Fatally Shot At Florida County Fair, Police Search For Subjects Seen In Smartphone Video)

Hialeah murder suspect accused of taking video of victim’s bloody body. https://t.co/kGd5k7XNqt — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) March 7, 2023

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., Local10 reported. Betancourt was detained by authorities soon thereafter at 4:40 p.m. after being located nearby. Upon arrival at the Hialeah police station, Betancourt reportedly told detectives that he and his roommate had gotten into an argument before he noticed that the deceased was allegedly armed with a knife, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Two Florida Police Officers Charged After Allegedly Beating Homeless Man Unconscious)

The suspect’s phone allegedly contained a photo of the victim lying asleep without injury, Local10 reported. A successive video allegedly showed the victim in bed, bleeding, according to the outlet. Detectives also reportedly examined voice messages that were allegedly sent by the suspect, the outlet noted.

The suspect allegedly confessed to shooting the victim, Local10 reported.

Betancourt was held until Tuesday without bond, NBC Miami reported.