Teen Fatally Shot At Florida County Fair, Police Search For Subjects Seen In Smartphone Video: Reports

Police in Arcadia, Florida, are investigating three people seen in a smartphone video in connection with the fatal Saturday shooting of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair, according to multiple reports.

Fair attendees in the rural Florida county known for its rodeos fled Saturday night after a gunman shot the teenager in the chest, according to NBC2. The Arcadia Police Department released a statement asking for the public’s help in identifying three subjects who may have information about the incident, the outlet reported. The department is also reportedly working to determine a shooter at the time of writing.

“A young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male subject wearing a light shirt and shorts, and an adult male standing in the back that appears to have a beard. These subjects may have valuable information and need to be spoken to,” a statement from the Arcadia Police Department posted Sunday on Facebook reads.

#NEWVIDEO The Desoto Sheriff’s Office confirms at least one person was shot at the county fair in Arcadia. Here’s video from moments after shots were fired.

(🎥Katt Coombes) @NBC2 is working to confirm more information pic.twitter.com/ejHV7NmsIR — Sarah Metts (@sarahmettstv) February 5, 2023

While police did not believe the gunman posed a greater threat to the area, the fair closed midway through Sunday and solely held a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant, according to CBS News. Both events reportedly restricted viewership to contestants, exhibitors and family members.

“The victim and the suspect knew each other. There has been a rift between the two for quite some time, and it wasn’t a random act of violence,” Arcadia Lt. Troy Carrillo told NBC2.

Rodriguez-Lopez is survived by his three sisters, his father and his mother, the outlet reported, citing family friend Ashely Beck.