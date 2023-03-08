Data Breach Potentially Exposed Private Info Of Lawmakers And Staff, Official Says

A data breach of a healthcare administrator serving the U.S. House of Representatives has potentially exposed private information about hundreds of lawmakers and staff, according to a letter.

The data breach reportedly affected DC Health Link, according to the House’s Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor, Daily Caller Chief National Correspondent Henry Rodgers first tweeted. Szpindor detailed how the personal identifiable information of thousands of members enrolled with the healthcare administrator was potentially leaked. (RELATED: Data From 37 Million Cell Carrier Customers Stolen)

NEW: The Chief Administrative Officer of the House just emailed staffers/members to say there’s be a significant data breach at DC Health Link – the health insurance for House members and staff: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XP9Ehg1r0p — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 8, 2023

“Currently, I do not know the size and scope of the breach,” Szpindor wrote, adding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had told her that “hundreds of Member and House staff” were impacted, according to the letter. Szpindor went on to state that the data breach did not appear to be part of a concerted effort to target members of Congress. (RELATED: Healthcare Execs Cashed In For Billions Thanks To COVID)

The lapse in cyber security also reportedly affected offices in the Senate according to an email sent to Senate offices, according to NBC News. The email stated that “data included the full names, date of enrollment, relationship (self, spouse, child), and email address, but no other Personally Identifiable Information.” Democratic and Republican lawmakers said they were launching investigations into the data breach, Reuters reported.