Plane Crash Lands, Flips Over In Everglades

Miami-Dade Police rescued two individuals Tuesday after their aircraft went down in the Everglades, according to reports and video footage of the crash.

The single-engine aircraft crashed and then flipped over in the massive swamp, WSVN reported Wednesday. The occupants were allegedly able to contact authorities and alert them to the location of the aircraft via cellphone. A Miami-Dade Police helicopter eventually spotted the two occupants standing on the wings of the plane, and a county fire rescue helicopter later approached to initiate a rescue operation.

Video footage taken from WSVN’s news helicopter shows one aircraft occupant being hoisted up into the fire rescue helicopter via a long rope. (RELATED: Former White House Official Dana J. Hyde Dies From Injuries Suffered During ‘Severe Turbulence’ On Business Jet)

DEVELOPING: Two people are lucky to be alive after the plane they were in went down in the Everglades and flipped onto its roof. https://t.co/7tK7v278cc pic.twitter.com/SGB3sVIOdY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2023

The occupants sustained minor injuries and received treatment onboard the helicopter before returning to the origin of their flight at Tamiami Airport, according to Local 10 News. Neither occupant went to the hospital, rescue officials told the outlet.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the incident, WSVN reported.