Here’s All The Leftists Celebrating Men On International Women’s Day

Leftist organizations and individuals commemorated International Women’s Day by celebrating biological men who identify as transgender women Wednesday.

International Women’s Day is held annually on March 8, during Women’s History Month. Corporations have already celebrated the month dedicated to women by showcasing men in their place. Hershey’s faced backlash for running an ad for a new chocolate bar that featured a man earlier this month.

“See the women changing how we see the future,” transgender activist Fae Johnstone said in the video. (RELATED: ‘Non-Binary’ Sex Therapist Blames Alleged Bill Cosby Rapes On ‘Sex-Negativity’ In Society)

“Wishing a happy International Women’s Day to all women – cis, trans, femme, and non-binary folks celebrating today,” Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush wrote on Twitter in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The ACLU of Indiana listed biological men first in its list of “women” to support today.

“Celebrating International Women’s Day means supporting: Trans women, Women of color, Women of different sexual orientations,” the group wrote.

Celebrating International Women’s Day means supporting: ✊🏿 Trans women

✊🏾 Women of color

✊🏽 Women of different sexual orientations

✊🏼 Women in jails and prisons

✊🏿 Immigrant women

✊🏾 Women with disabilities

✊🏽 Women of every religion

✊🏼 ALL WOMEN — ACLU of Indiana (@ACLUIndiana) March 8, 2023

A Canadian NPR radio broadcaster wrote on Twitter that “international women’s day feels like a condescending consolation prize unless men are … supporting & fighting for trans & lgbtq+ people.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was even more direct, taking the opportunity to state that biological men are the same as women.

“And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women,” he wrote. “We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.”

“On this International Women’s Day, let me take this opportunity to say hope all women have a happy day and trans women are women. Fuck you if you think otherwise,” a New York City public defender wrote.