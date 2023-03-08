Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Entered A High School And Sexually Assaulted 3 Girls

Police on Tuesday arrested a man who reportedly entered a Burbank, California, high school and proceeded to sexually assault three girls.

Authorities charged 22-year-old Patrick Nazarian with felony counts of kidnapping and sexual assault after allegedly assaulting three girls in the bathroom of Burbank High School, NBC Los Angeles reported. Nazarian reportedly gained entry to the school through an unlocked door near the student parking lot. (RELATED: REPORT: Sex Offender Finds Way Into Elementary School Through Unlocked Door. Police Arrest Him On Street)

Glendale man arrested in sexual assaults at Burbank High School. https://t.co/yEvICcsM4K — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 8, 2023



Police responded to the school just after 9 a.m. March 6 after reports of a sexual assault on the campus. A 14-year-old student told police she was approached by Nazarian, a man she did not know, while in the bathroom, NBC Los Angeles reported. Two other students, aged 14 and 17, supported her statement and told police they were also inappropriately touched by Nazarian in the bathroom, the outlet reported.

After the alleged assaults, Nazarian struggled with the students before fleeing the bathroom, at which point he was apprehended by school employees, the outlet reported.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation. We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance,” said the Burbank Unified School District Superintendent in a statement, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Nazarian is being held in lieu of his bond that was set at $1.2 million, the outlet reported.