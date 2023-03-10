Miami Marlins Add Yuli Gurriel And José Iglesias In Free Agency Just Before Start Of The Season

Shoutout to Miami!

The 2023 season is just weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped the Miami Marlins from continuing to make changes in an attempt to beef up their roster in preparation for what’s going to be a ruthless National League East to contend with. Their latest moves are solid, adding two free agents with flashy MLB resumes.

The Marlins have signed Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias on non-roster deals, according to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic and MLB on FOX. The Athletic’s Katie Woo also contributed to the Iglesias reporting. Both players will be competing for a Miami roster spot throughout spring training.

Gurriel spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, where he hit a combined .284 with 94 home runs and 435 RBIs over that time. He won the American League battle title in 2021 and a World Series ring with the Astros in 2022.

In the past few years of his career, Jose Iglesias has bounced around with different teams, with last season seeing him with the Colorado Rockies. In his 11-year MLB career, Iglesias has tallied a .279 average with 47 home runs and 366 RBIs, and he has 35 stolen bases on his resume as well. He was named an AL All-Star in 2015 while playing with the Detroit Tigers.

Both players have also each won a Gold Glove.

Free-agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel in agreement with Marlins, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 9, 2023

Along with Yuli Gurriel, Marlins have also signed José Iglesias to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, source tells me and @Ken_Rosenthal — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 10, 2023

I might be an Atlanta Braves fan, and the Miami Marlins might be in the same division as us, but being a lover of beautiful South Florida and a fan of all the other sports teams there, I can’t help but be happy for the Marlins. They already had a decent roster, but these moves (at least the Gurriel deal) should beef things up a little bit. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets Optimistic They Will Land Aaron Rodgers After Meeting With Quarterback)

Man, the NL East is loaded. This should be fun.