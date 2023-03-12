Lies The Left Is Telling You About The Culture War

Hardly a day goes by where the “culture war” isn’t in the news, as Republicans and Democrats battle over what is appropriate for children. Democrats argue that the right is merely engaging in homophobia and transphobia, pining for a world of sexually repressed children operating in patriarchal power structures. Republicans argue that Democrats are setting children up to be victimized by predators, and expecting minors to make life-altering, irreversible decisions about their body and future. To support their position, the left offers a number of talking points, some of which are nothing more than outright lies.