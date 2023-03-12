‘They Are Killing Americans’: Kennedy Says Biden Doesn’t Care About Mexican Drug Cartels

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said President Biden does not care about the Mexican drug cartels during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

A Mexican cartel killed two Americans in Matamoros after having initially kidnapped four who crossed the U.S. border into Mexico. The cartel offered an apology on behalf of its members Thursday, saying the killings went against the group’s policy of “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.” (RELATED: Biden Official Calls Banking System ‘Resilient’ Amid SVP Collapse)

“Looks, the cartels, we know who they are,” Kennedy said. “They are killing Americans on both sides of the border. And the fact is that the American military could partner with the Mexican military and the Mexican police, and we could wipe out the cartels.”

“But President Lopez Obrador in Mexico refuses to do that. And when Senator Graham and I talked about the issue this year, this week rather, President Biden said it’s a bad idea. And the truth is that President Biden believes in open borders, but the cartels don’t seem to bother him. And President Lopez Obrador can answer for himself but I don’t get why he would turn down American help with killing cartels that are killing our people.”

More than a dozen Republican states sent a letter to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them to designate Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in February.