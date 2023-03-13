Mitch McConnell Discharged From Hospital After Concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was discharged from the hospital on Monday, five days after suffering a concussion.

McConnell will spend time at a rehabilitation facility as part of his recovery, communications director David Popp said in a statement. McConnell tripped and fell while attending a dinner at the Waldorf Historia in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. The Kentuckian also fractured one of his ribs during the fall, Popp added. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell To Remain Hospitalized With Concussion, Top Aide Says)

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home. Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated. The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.

McConnell also will be in a rehab facility before he returns home, per his spox. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/GPordx4uXN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 13, 2023

McConnell’s office told NBC News that he expects to remain in rehab for one to two weeks before returning to the Senate. He is one of three senators facing a medical absence, along with Democrats Dianne Feinstein of California and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.