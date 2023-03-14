Fox News Reporter Badly Injured In Ukraine Shares His Survival Story On One-Year Anniversary

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall told his survival story Tuesday after he was injured by Russian shelling in Ukraine in March 2022.

Hall lost a leg on his right side and a foot on the other in an artillery shelling launched at his vehicle by Russian forces on March 14, 2022. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were killed in the attack.

“One year, one year today. I can’t believe it and I’m sitting here today and come a long way,” Hall said. “But first of all, we got to remember that one year ago today, Pierre passed away, and Sasha passed away, and so it’s a day of real mixed emotions for me.”

“Horrible things happened, but here we are today, keep moving forward,” he added. (RELATED: Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Injured Outside Of Kyiv, Anchor Announces)

The surviving journalist released his autobiography, “Saved,” which details the incident and its aftermath. He said a documentary of a portion of Zakrzewski’s film in Ukraine will be released Sunday.

He added that he had to find “an extra piece of strength” to move forward, and said the first year following the incident was about recovery, and the upcoming days should be about moving forward.

“Life goes on, you got to remember that,” he said. “You keep working every single day.”

Hall told Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that a person told him that God came to him in a dream and wanted the individual to tell Hall that it was not his time and he still had a future of great things to achieve. He expressed hope that everyone is capable of getting through difficult times.

The correspondent has to undergo procedures and physical therapy to properly walk with an artificial leg and go through the gradual process of recovering from all of his injuries.

After the attack, Hall was immediately evacuated from Ukraine and first hospitalized in Germany before being transferred to a premier military medical facility in Texas.