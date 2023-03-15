Nearly Half Of Democrat Voters View China As A Bigger Threat To The US Than Russia: POLL

Nearly half of registered Democrat voters think that China poses a more significant threat to the U.S. than Russia, according to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, further revealed that six in 10 Americans believe China to be a greater threat to the U.S. than Russia and North Korea, according to Quinnipiac University. Conversely, 38% of Democrats and only 10% of Republicans said Russia posed the greatest threat. (RELATED: China Kicks Off 2023 With Massive Combat Drills Around Taiwan)

Of all Independents who participated in the survey, 64% consider China the primary enemy of the U.S., with only 18% seeing Russia as the biggest threat, according to the poll.

Further, 50% of registered voters support a national ban of TikTok, a social media app owned by China-based ByteDance. A strong majority of Republican voters, 64%, support a ban while only 39% of Democrats would back such a measure.

Both the White House and Congress have railed around initiatives to limit the popular social media application, despite assurances from TikTok that user data isn’t provided to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

U.S.-China relations have worsened in recent months following the incursion of a Chinese spy balloon, which was ultimately shot down, into U.S. airspace. Furthermore, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned against the U.S. trying to contain Beijing, citing escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan and critical technologies, the Financial Times reported.

The survey of 1,795 U.S. adults nationwide took place from March 9-13 with a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percentage points.

