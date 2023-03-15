‘Not A Small Thing’: Tucker Carlson Rips Lindsey Graham’s Suggestion To ‘Attack’ Russian Jets That Threaten US Assets

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s response to the downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

“What would Ronald Reagan do? Oh, good question, Senator Graham,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation said after playing a clip of the senator demanding that Russian jets be shot down. “Ronald Reagan’s two-term presidency was notable for the fact that he did not declare war on the Russian air force and therefore the United States did not go to war with Russia and millions of lives were saved as a result. That’s not a small thing.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Has An ‘Otherworldly Disconnection’ From What’s Actually Happening In America, Tucker Carlson Says)

A Russian jet collided with an Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone Tuesday following a series of maneuvers, including dumping jet fuel on the drone. The drone crashed into the Black Sea, where Biden administration officials said measures were taken to “minimize” Russia’s ability to exploit the drone if it were to be recovered.

Graham said Tuesday that the U.S. should shooSt down any Russian warplane that “threatens” American assets, Newsweek reported. “If you ever get near another U.S. asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,” he said.

WATCH:

“Lindsey Graham is telling us we have to attack the Russian air force. Why now? Well, let’s see. On Monday there was a major development in the 2024 presidential race. We sent a list of questions to likely Republican candidates and asked them where they stood on the war in Ukraine,” Carlson said, referencing questions he sent to a number of candidates and potential candidates for the Republican presidential nomination.

“We fully expected that most of them would agree with Lindsey Graham and virtually every office holder in Washington, D.C.,” Carlson continued. “But, no, that’s not what happened. In fact, the opposite happened. Virtually, without exception, every Republican presidential hopeful from Donald Trump, long on the record, to Ron DeSantis, to Greg Abbott, Kristi Noem, Vivek Ramaswamy and others have turned against the idea of a hot war with Russia.”

Carlson noted that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has not officially declared his candidacy, described the war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” between that country and Russia. Carlson also noted that liberal media outlets criticized the Republican candidates and potential candidates for their position.

“How can you defend democracy and push a war that the population doesn’t want? You can’t. So they’re panicking,” Carlson said. “Their response is really interesting. Instead of responding with arguments or reason, convincing Americans that war with Russia will benefit them in some way, they’re just pushing ahead for that war with Russia.”

Graham did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

