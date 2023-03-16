2.5 Tons Of Uranium Missing In Libya, UN Says

United Nations officials have discovered that 2.5 tons of uranium has gone missing in the war-torn country of Libya, sparking international concern.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told member states on Wednesday that inspectors in Libya “found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of UOC (uranium ore concentrate) previously declared by (Libya) … as being stored at that location were not present at the location,” according to Reuters.

While the IAEA’s statement did not elaborate on where the uranium could be, the agency stated, “The loss of knowledge about the present location of nuclear material may present a radiological risk, as well as nuclear security concerns,” adding that reaching the site required “complex logistics,” Reuters reported.

Though uranium in its natural form cannot be used in weapons or for energy production, each ton of natural uranium can be refined to create approximately 12 pounds of weapons-grade material, provided a group or country has the technological means to do so, ABC News reported.