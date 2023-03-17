Woman To Sue Hospital That Performed Sex Change Surgery On Her At 13

Layla Jane, an 18-year-old who identified as transgender in adolescence before outgrowing it, plans to sue the hospital system and health care providers involved in her medical transition, according to a letter of intent from her attorneys.

Doctors administered cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy to Jane at ages 12 to 13 without adequate evaluation or treatment of her mental health issues, according to the letter. Her attorneys at LiMandri and Jonna LLP are suing for damages related to a long list of physical harms allegedly caused by the medical transition, including mutilation, permanently deepened voice, increased facial and body hair, improperly developed sexual organs and possible infertility. (RELATED: ‘Horrifying’: Huge Proportion Of Children Pursuing Gender Transitions Are Actually Autistic, Experts Believe)

Aside from gender identity issues, Jane experienced social anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, eating disorders, trouble with bullying, behavior trouble, mania symptoms and suicidal ideation, according to the letter. She began to identify as transgender at age 11; doctors at the Kaiser Permanente hospital system initially told her she was ineligible for hormones prior to turning 16, but her case was then transferred to three other doctors who “immediately” approved her for hormones and a double mastectomy, according to the letter.

Meet Layla Jane. Doctors mutilated her with hormone treatments and a double mastectomy at ages 12-13. The Center for American Liberty is taking legal action against Kaiser to stop this from happening to children. For more info: https://t.co/2xmiyGuibM@pnjaban pic.twitter.com/L3bOtNwkRl — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) March 17, 2023

Doctors intentionally and maliciously hid important information from the patient and her parents, including the lack of clinical research supporting child sex change treatments, the 80-90% desistance rates of children who believe they’re transgender, and the significant possibility of regret, according to Jane’s attorneys. They also suggested to Jane’s parents that, if their daughter wasn’t allowed to medically transition, she would likely commit suicide, an experience shared by numerous other detransitioners.

Another detransitioner, Chloe Cole, is suing Kaiser Permanente for sex change procedures performed in her adolescence which she now regrets. Cole also said doctors told her parents she was at high risk for suicide if she didn’t transition and failed to treat her mental health comorbidities.

Kaiser Permanente did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.