REPORT: Matt Barnes Is Behind In Child Support By An Astounding Amount To Ex-Wife Gloria Govan

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is reportedly behind on his child support payments to his ex-wife and “Basketball Wives” television star Gloria Govan, and apparently he’s also racked up a debt of over six figures in back payments. And a judge just ordered him to hand it over.

Barnes allegedly owes Govan an astounding $133,976.54 in overdue child support, according to legal documents that were obtained by TMZ.

Reportedly, Barnes hasn’t been paying child support for some time. TMZ noted his monthly child support was cut from $20,000 to $7,500 in December 2018.

Matt Barnes is behind on child support payments and owes his ex-wife Gloria Govan over $133,000. https://t.co/bxwthnvAuK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2023

Barnes and Govan finalized their divorce in 2016, two years after they were married.

They share 14-year-old twin boys Carter and Isaiah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Govan (@glogovan)

TMZ reached out to Barnes’ team for comment, but never heard back from the NBA champion.

Matt Barnes was in the NBA for a total of 14 seasons, winning a championship ring with the Golden State Warriors in his last season with the franchise. When Barnes retired, he transitioned into commentating, making appearances on ESPN and co-hosting a podcast with another former player in the league, Stephen Jackson. [RELATED: ‘In Serious Talks’: Michael Jordan Reportedly (And Sadly) Wants To Sell The Charlotte Hornets (Say It Ain’t So, Mike!)]

Barnes was recently in the news for spitting on a man’s face outside of the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium, which was before the game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. It was found out that the man was David Patterson, Jr., the ex-husband of Barnes’ current fiancé, Anansa Sims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anansa (@anansasims)

Barnes and Sims were engaged in December 2022.