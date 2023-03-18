Northern Border Agents Catch Illegal Immigrant Wanted On Assault Charges

Authorities at the northern border arrested an illegal immigrant Thursday wanted for a stabbing assault, according to a U.S. Border Patrol statement.

Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, 20, was on the run for allegedly stabbing another man in Maryland, Prince George’s Daily Voice reported in February. Border Patrol agents and New York State Police arrested Corrales-Ramirez Thursday near Champlain, New York, reporting that he’s a Honduran national that’s been in the country illegally. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Northern Border Residents Say They’re ‘Overwhelmed’ And ‘On Edge’ Over Illegal Migration Surge)

Corrales-Ramírez will face extradition, according to Border Patrol.

On Thursday, Border Patrol Agents & @nyspolice encountered a citizen of Honduras illegally present in the U.S. near Champlain, NY, who is wanted for assault with a knife in Maryland. He will be extradited for criminal proceedings. Learn more here: https://t.co/sw992alcL8 pic.twitter.com/jpoqjT9PD3 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) March 18, 2023

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the northern border encountered more than 68,000 migrants between October 2022 and February 2023 and roughly 109,000 in all of fiscal year 2022, according to agency statistics.

Champlain, New York, is located in Border Patrol’s Swanton sector, which reported an 846% increase in migrant encounters between October 2022 and January 2023.

The sector experienced a roughly 900% increase in illegal migrants evading apprehension between October 2022 and February 2023, Sean Walsh, National Border Patrol Council President for the Swanton sector, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Federal authorities also caught a suspected terrorist in February at the northern border.

“The northern border is less secure than it ever has been and the security speaks for itself. If we’re losing twelve times the amount of people just in this fiscal year alone than in the whole last year, the cartels and criminal organizations have taken advantage and exploited the border and this administration’s policies or lack of policies to address security,” Walsh told the DCNF at the time.

“The trend is increasing and it’s going to continue to increase until this administration takes border security seriously,” Walsh said.

