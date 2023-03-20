Watch Behind The Scenes Footage Of Jason David’s Last Film Before His Death

Newly released video footage shows famous actor James David Frank shooting scenes for the upcoming movie “Legend of The White Dragon,” just prior to his death.

The video footage is the last known footage to have been recorded in advance of Frank’s death. The famous actor was best known as Tommy Oliver in the “Power Rangers” television franchise and died by suicide Nov. 19, 2022 in a hotel room in Houston, Texas. The video shows Frank putting his martial arts skills on full display during the last taping, released by TMZ.

Frank played the role of a fugitive that was trying to clear his name in his city, according to TMZ. The movie is poised for release in the fall of 2023 and was aligned with what would have been Frank’s 50th birthday, according to TMZ.

The video clip shows a Frank’s physical strength and stunt skills and shows the actor issuing a succession of hits and dodging some near-misses. He goes head-to-head against Mark Dacascos, a former mixed martial artist that has starred in a number of Kung-Fu movies over the course of his career, according to TMZ.

A friend close to Frank said the famous actor was struggling with mental issues and battling depression at the time of his death.

“Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself,” producer Sean Schoenke said to TMZ.(RELATED: REPORT: Miami Model Jeff Thomas Dead At Age 35)

“The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication,” he said.

“In addition to acting in ‘White Dragon,’ Jason was also one of the producers … and his daughter, Jenna Rae Frank, has a supporting role,” he said, according to TMZ.

The video is the last known behind-the-scenes footage of the actor at work.