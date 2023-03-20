RASHEED WALTERS: Indictment Will Hand Trump 2024 On A Silver Platter

For seven years, former President Donald Trump’s opponents eagerly awaited the day Trump will be arrested and charged with a crime.

Whether it was Russian collusion, two impeachments, the January 6th Select Committee, the Georgia investigation, or mismanagement of classified materials, since 2016, Democrats and Trump detractors have done everything they could to get Trump arrested, indicted or imprisoned.

Through District Attorney Alvin Bragg of New York, they succeeded in obtaining their goal after several failed attempts. Just recently, Trump announced on Truth Social he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to indict Trump for alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels this week. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: Ron DeSantis’ Response To The Foreign Policy ‘Blob’ Is Pure Political Dynamite)

Bragg’s case against Trump isn’t by any means a slam dunk. Hush money payments aren’t illegal in New York. The actual alleged crime under investigation by Bragg is falsifying business records, which is generally a misdemeanor in New York, and has a statute of limitations of two years. If Bragg can prove that the records were falsified in order “to conceal another crime” the misdemeanor becomes a felony, which has a five-year statute of limitations. The alleged last payment to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen took place on Dec. 5th, 2017.

During his first days in office, Alvin Bragg said his office “will not seek a carceral sentence” except with homicides and a handful of other cases, including domestic violence felonies, some sex crimes and public corruption. It is abundantly clear that what Trump is being accused of doesn’t fall into any of those categories. Bragg’s case against Trump is distinctly political in nature, and intended to hinder Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

For Democrats and Bragg, seeing Trump handcuffed, finger-printed and in a mugshot is far more satisfying than their case against him. They don’t think that their case has a high likelihood of falling apart, and their motives for a political indictment are very obvious.

Many of the most important people in history were arrested and put in jail because of what they believed. Even though Trump, more than likely, will never end up in jail, his arrest will have significant symbolism of unjust persecution.

As a result, the American people will see how far our nation has strayed from the ideas of the Founding Fathers, and the moral corruption of Democrats. Trump will become a martyr of the swamp of government corruption, that his 2024 presidential campaign promises to drain.

Trump’s grievances against a system rigged against him and the American people will be legitimized, and no longer passed off as narcissistic fairy tales. Democrats will regret their involvement in this baseless and politically driven indictment.

In 2024, Trump will triumph in a landslide victory thanks to this indictment.

Rasheed Walters is an entrepreneur, political commentator and historian who resides in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @rasheednwalters.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

