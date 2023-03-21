Bomb Threat Called Into NYC Court Hosting Trump Trial

A lower Manhattan court hosting a civil case targeting former President Donald Trump received a false bomb threat on Tuesday, temporarily shutting down proceedings.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently investigating the threat, called in against the courthouse at 60 Centre Street. The courthouse is hosting New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case alleging that Trump inflated the value of his real estate company’s assets. Other unfounded bomb threats were made against the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, NYPD headquarters, and the Manhattan Criminal Court, the New York Daily News reported.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed to the Daily Caller that investigations into the threats are ongoing, and declined to provide an update.

At least two bomb threats were made against Manhattan court buildings Tuesday as the NYPD ratchets up security in preparation for former President Trump’s possible indictment, the Daily News has learned.https://t.co/arcpZ8PafI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 21, 2023

James filed her lawsuit against Trump, his adult children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, and the Trump Organization in September 2022. She alleged that the former president falsely inflated his net worth “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system.” The suit also names former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and its controller Jeffrey McConney. (RELATED: ‘Political Hit Job’: Bill Barr Rips Letitia James Over Trump Lawsuit)

James’ suit is unrelated to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigation into Trump over his $130,000 payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is likely to be indicted for allegedly falsifying business records, since he labeled the payment a legal expense.

Trump said that he expects to be arrested Tuesday, although the grand jury investigating the payments has not yet completed its work.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office, which haas allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” he posted on TRUTH Social.

“Protest, take our nation back!”