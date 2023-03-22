Lucy Liu Reveals She Took Nude Pics Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Drew Barrymore In Dressing Room

Drew Barrymore welcomed famous actress and fellow “Charlie’s Angels” star Lucy Liu to “The Drew Barrymore” show and revealed to fans that Liu is in possession of nude photos she took of Barrymore while filming the movie.

Barrymore teased fans with the news by putting on a dramatic show as she prompted Liu to admit to having the nude photos. She got down on one knee and leaned in very close to Liu while she stroked her hand. Barrymore slowly nudged Liu by asking her if she recalled the moment the photo was taken.

“Do you know what I was actually trying to find? … I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of ‘Charlie’s’ in my dressing room,” Barrymore said on the show.

“I have them. I do, of course,” Liu said with a smile.

“I would love to borrow them,” Barrymore responded.

She didn’t seem fazed about maintaining ownership of the naked images. Despite the fact that the film was released 23 years ago, the memory of that moment seemed fresh in her mind.

Liu offered Barrymore some reassuring words shortly after verifying that her naked shots still existed.

“And you look gorgeous, as you still do,” Liu said. “And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time.”

The audience roared at the idea of the two ladies sharing a nude moment.

Liu elevated the conversation by adding her own spin to the already very interesting story.

“I have a series of portraits of so many people — with and without clothes on,” she said.

Liu didn’t answer Barrymore’s question about borrowing the photos.