Tom Brady Declares Family Jokes Banned In Upcoming Netflix Roast

Tom Brady doesn’t play around when it comes to his family.

I blogged in February about the rumors that Tom Brady wants to be a stand-up comedian, and though that seems to not be the case, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly doing a comedy project with Netflix called “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” according to Radar Online.

From the sounds of it, Brady will be letting other people handle the vast majority of the comedy work during the roast, however, he did ban one set of jokes — those that are about his family.

A source who spoke with Radar Online claims that the greatest athlete of all time (and an all-around great human being) declared a completely understandable demand.

“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s nonnegotiable.”

Sources claim the NFL legend has drawn a line in the sand. https://t.co/rkmJ30HC1N — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 20, 2023

I’m not necessarily the most positive when it comes to my thoughts on Gisele Bündchen, but I love Tom Brady, so for his sake, I’m going to say that I completely understand his request — though Gisele deserves to get bashed in my opinion.

Personally though, I’m looking forward to seeing who all is going to be involved in this roast.

You know you have to get several NFL legends and current players involved, especially Rob Gronkowski. He would absolutely shine in a roast like this, and I’m sure he’ll be one of the ones participating. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Reveals The Real Reason She And Tom Brady Got Divorced In Bombshell Interview)

This is gonna be fun.