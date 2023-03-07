Multiple Reports Have Tom Brady Potentially Un-Retiring (Again) And Heading To The Miami Dolphins

Oh my…

My dream of Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins is still alive.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen was in Indianapolis for NFL Scouting Combine week, and while there, he heard multiple juicy rumors, with the biggest one being centered around Tom Brady potentially un-retiring … again.

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said, the Boston Globe reported.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

Eisen then named the Miami Dolphins as Brady’s possible landing spot.

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things

4. #DaBears

3. Lamar

2. 🧀

— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023

Pro Football Talk (PFT) also got involved with the Brady-to-Miami reporting, saying that the door still isn’t shut on Brady returning to the NFL in 2023. PFT brought up how Brady’s kids live in Miami and that it would be a perfect location for him if he does decide to come back for another season.

Tom Brady could land in Miami playing for the Dolphins according to Pro Football Talk, “it’s definitely on the table.” pic.twitter.com/p9AUvLDqTY — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) January 12, 2023

I honestly thought my Tom Brady-to-Miami Dolphins dreams were dead after he announced his retirement, but I’m happy to see that they’re not.

And it makes complete sense considering I was 110% sure he was going to South Beach before he retired. Brady being in Miami just makes way too much sense for it not to happen. (RELATED: Will Ferrell Went To NBA Game, Shot Threes, Drank Beer, Hung Out With Players In The Locker Room And Hugged 50 Cent)

I just hope it does.