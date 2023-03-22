Video Shows Famous Rapper Getting Beaten In Gym Bathroom

Footage shared online Tuesday showed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being brutally beaten in a gym bathroom by a group of men.

The video posted by the Only In Dade Twitter account shows three men surrounding the rapper as he lies on the floor of the gym bathroom. At least one of the men kicks him while he’s on the floor as someone films the altercation. The rapper managed to get up and out of the scene at some point, his face bloodied from the fight.

One of the three men yelled at the rapper to “shut the f*ck up,” and called him a “bitch,” amongst other expletives.

6ix9ine got jumped in LA Fitness bathroom, he was rushed to the hospital | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/PjxHAXD6Ft — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2023

“Yo, they just jumped 6ix9ine bro,” the guy filming the scene says as 6ix9ine walks out of the bathroom. He chased after the rapper saying, “yo homie, I’m not gonna lie, bro. I’m a fan bro.” He noted that he wasn’t one of the people who jumped him, uttering “that’s crazy” a few times as 6ix9ine walked out of the establishment.

Apparently the altercation occurred at an LA Fitness gym in Florida, the New York Post reported. The rapper was rushed to the hospital following the beating. His attorney said that the rapper was at the gym alone at the time without security, and the men jumped him while he was in the sauna facilities. (RELATED: Country Music Star, Rapper Go Viral For Proclaiming ‘End Of The World’)

The fight comes just days after 6ix9ine was kicked out of a baseball stadium in Miami for allegedly being drunk and disorderly, PageSix reported.