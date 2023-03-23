Son Of Actor Dylan Walsh Saves Driver Trapped In Submerged Vehicle

Video footage shows the moment the son of famous actor Dylan Walsh jumped into the water in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and saved the life of a driver whose car had plunged into the harbor

Thomas Walsh wasn’t even supposed to be at work Wednesday afternoon, but he decided to go to Phillips Seafood restaurant to talk to his boss and ended up in the right place at the perfect time, according to the Baltimore Banner. Several people were peering into the water but Walsh jumped into action and dove right in to help the driver. He kicked out the car’s windshield and punched the window, then pulled the driver through the windshield and swam him to the pier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Banner | Baltimore news, politics and Baltimore arts (@baltimorebanner)

Video footage of the rescue shows Walsh jumping into the water and immediately taking command of the situation. He assessed the submerged vehicle and could be seen punching the vehicle’s windows in an effort to gain access to the driver and aid in the rescue.

Someone threw Walsh and the driver a floatable ring to grab as they made their way to safety.

Walsh suffered injuries to his hand and required stitches, according to The Baltimore Banner.

“His hand is like, all the way cut up. His whole knuckles are busted,” said Jordan Payne, a co-worker of Walsh who witnessed the rescue.

Update: looks like car has been dredged from Inner Harbor by @BaltimorePolice @BaltimoreBanner pic.twitter.com/TkgRR9cLLj — Christina Tkacik (@ChristinaTkacik) March 22, 2023

The driver was taken to the hospital but wasn’t seriously injured. (RELATED: Police Pull Baby And Three Others From Sinking Car)

Walsh didn’t seem to notice the severity of his injuries at the time because the “focus was on the victim,” said Michelle Torres, the corporate director of marketing and business development for the restaurant.

“I have chills,” Torres told the Baltimore Banner. “He’s so quiet, he went right into action.”

In spite of his injuries and the dramatic, heroic rescue, Walsh returned to work the next day.