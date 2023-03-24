Jake Paul Says He Did Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca With Aaron Rodgers

I can totally picture Jake Paul and Aaron Rodgers hanging out with each other.

Social media sensation, boxer and (sometimes) WWE superstar Jake Paul claimed he and Green Bay Packers (at least for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers “did the ayahuasca together,” according to a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca,” Paul said.

Ayahuasca is a plant-based drug that features the active chemical DMT, which is a strong psychedelic.

Rodgers has spoken about using ayahuasca in the past.

“[Rodgers is] more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it,” Paul continued. “Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that.”

I don’t know about the whole ayahuasca thing, but I bet hanging out with Jake Paul and Aaron Rodgers would be a blast. I’d love to have a couple beers with those guys and talk about football, fighting, wrestling and life in general.

But man, I wonder how the conversations would be if I was completely sober and they were high on DMT … or would they even be able to partake in the conversations? (RELATED: REPORT: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Charged With Assault After Punching And Seemingly Almost Knocking Out Opponent)

I can picture it where I’m just sitting on the couch, watching these guys trip out.

Now that would most certainly be … trippy. (I couldn’t resist.)