Reese Witherspoon Announces She’s Getting A Divorce

Famous actress Reese Witherspoon announced Friday that she and her husband of nearly 12 years, Jim Toth, are getting a divorce.

Witherspoon made the announcement on her Instagram page by posting a deeply personal message to her roughly 30 million followers.

“We have some personal news to share…” the actress began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce … These matters are never easy and are extremely personal.”

Witherspoon noted the good times she has shared with Toth, shedding light on the fact that their relationship has now taken a turn.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the actress wrote.

Witherspoon and Toth are parents, and Witherspoon emphasized she wants to be protective of their family during this difficult period of adjustment.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," Witherspoon wrote.

The “Legally Blonde” actress shared few details about her marital breakdown and made it clear she’s finished with the conversation for awhile.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she wrote.