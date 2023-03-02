Ali Wong Says She’s ‘Best Friends’ With Her Ex-Husband

Famous comedian Ali Wong said during her an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday that she considers herself to be “best friends” with her ex-husband Justin Hakuta.

Wong and Hakuta announced their divorce in April 2022, and has maintained a very close bond during their first year apart. “We’re really, really close; we’re best friends,” the 40-year-old comedian said during her interview. She even mentioned that she played pickleball with Hakuta before the interview took place that morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve been through so much together,” she said. ‘It’s a very unconventional divorce.”

Ali Wong gets dramatic – The boundary-pushing stand-up tests her limits with an intense part on Netflix’s ‘Beef’ and a new real-life role as a divorced mom: “Whatever happens, I’m in my first trimester of life right now” https://t.co/jPJUTyCI4t pic.twitter.com/7ODgq8zqci — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2023

Wong and Hakuta have completely changed the narrative surrounding divorce. They’ve been communicating well and are able to enjoy time together as a family in spite of no longer remaining a married couple.

Wong said Hakuta and their young daughters will be joining her as she embarks on her next stand-up tour.

For the first time since her divorce was announced last year, Ali Wong opens up about her current status: “By far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction” https://t.co/jPJUTyCI4t pic.twitter.com/sqMX2Y9Uzz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2023

“I’m still workshopping it, but the bones are there, and it came to me very fast,” Wong told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is the first tour I’m doing since I started where I’m single. I think we’re going to call it the Single Lady tour,” she said.

Wong plans to draw on her personal experience to generate content for her upcoming shows, and said she will be telling jokes about what her dating life has been like since becoming newly single, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Wong and Hakuta were married for eight years and share two daughters.