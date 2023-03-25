Massive 3,000 Pound Whale Washes Up On Florida Beach, Dies Hours Later

A massive whale died despite repeated rescue attempts after it washed up on Flagler Beach, Florida, FOX 35 reported Friday.

The whale, with an approximate length of 15 feet, weighed in at around 3,000 pounds. It beached itself multiple times even as rescuers repeatedly attempted to force the animal back into the ocean, according to FOX 35.

Beachgoers came to the rescue, standing next to and placing wet towels on the whale in an attempt to keep it alive. Members from the non-profit Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) also arrived to assess whale’s health, the outlet reported.

A visitor from Minnesota named Breckin said seeing “an animal like this just to be suffering on the beach, I mean, it’s sad. It hurts, but I mean, you got to keep it company while it’s here,” according to FOX 35.

Crews are actively working to remove this beached whale, believed to be a cuvier’s beaked whale, from Flagler Beach near Gamble Rogers Park. We’re told the whale, which is estimated to weigh about 3,000 lbs, has beached itself several times today. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/5iny3K7t7i — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) March 24, 2023

Rescue attempts ultimately failed as the whale passed away before being transported from the beach just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening, FOX 35 reported. (RELATED: Biden’s Wind Power Push Will Threaten An Endangered Whale Species, Gov’t Scientist Says)

A Flagler County spokesperson said the whale was a female Cuvier’s beaked whale. It is slated for transport to SeaWorld Orlando so researchers can determine the specific cause of death, according to FOX 35.