‘We Believe This Is A Political Stunt’: Rep. Comer Rips Manhattan DA For Going After Trump

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Sunday for investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Comer appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday for an interview with Jake Tapper, who asked Comer about potential legislation to prevent Bragg from prosecuting Trump and whether the former president should be investigated by the Justice Department. (RELATED: Trump Holds First Campaign Rally As Possible Indictment Looms)

“We’re talking about a local attorney and the problem and look, if you open a can of worms here. Here’s what’s gonna happen. You’re going to have county attorneys in red areas, in parts of Kentucky, rural Kentucky, where I am, they’re going to start trying to overreach into in the federal election law. This is something that if it needs to be investigated or prosecuted. It should be done on the federal level by the Department of Justice. This is a presidential candidate. One frustration Republicans have in Congress, is that we keep having interference in our elections,” Comer said.

“We just want the government out of our elections. We don’t believe tax dollars should be spent for this. We believe this is a political stunt by Mr Bragg. We believe the statute of limitations has expired on all of this stuff,” Comer continued.

House Republicans have demanded Bragg provide all documentation and communications related to his investigation into Trump, and also provide a transcribed interview to Congress.

Trump said on Mar. 18 he expected to be arrested on Mar. 21 for charges related to an alleged $130,000 payment made to Daniels through attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A New York grand jury could make a decision on Trump’s potential indictment as soon as Monday after multiple delays.