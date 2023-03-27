Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Goes On The War Path Against Trump Following Waco Rally

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade criticized former President Donald Trump on Monday morning following Trump’s Saturday rally in Waco, Texas.

During the opening of the rally, Trump’s team played the song “Justice for All” by the J6 Prison Choir, which includes individuals who were jailed for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, over the loudspeakers. As the song played, a montage of images from the riot appeared on a large screen.

As footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is displayed in the background, former President Donald Trump stands while a song, “Justice for All,” is played during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. pic.twitter.com/j8y1XSfJD1 — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) March 26, 2023

Kilmeade criticized Trump for showing the images. (RELATED: Most Voters Think Trump Indictment Wouldn’t Hurt, Or Could Even Help, Him Win The Presidency: POLL)

Kilmeade said President Joe Biden is vulnerable to a Republican challenger, but that it would be a mistake “for President Trump to spend 80 percent of his time complaining about court cases instead of just looking at his own record and what he would have done.”

“The former president of the United States opened up with January 6 video, which is insane,” Kilmeade said. “He should be running from that, period. I don’t care his point of view, that is not a good thing for him. I thought that was absolutely awful. Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help.”

Saturday’s event was Trump’s first campaign rally since he launched his presidential bid. Trump spoke about the “weaponization” of the Justice Department before slamming the Manhattan District Attorney’s office over a possible indictment. Trump also slammed likely primary challenger Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and warned that Democrats could steal the 2024 election.