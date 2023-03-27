Grand Jury Investigating Trump Expected To Reconvene

The New York grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump should be indicted for allegedly making an illegal hush money payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels is reportedly expected to reconvene Monday.

The grand jury last met Tuesday — the day Trump claimed he would be arrested — and did not deliberate the case on Wednesday and Thursday as expected.

The 23 jurors will likely reconvene Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. A majority vote from the jury is required for Trump to be indicted.

The potential charges stem from Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking about an alleged affair with Trump. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws when making the payment.

It may be difficult for the former president to be indicted on charges relating to Daniels, as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would have to tie Trump’s alleged “intent to defraud” to a second crime in order to raise it to a felony charge, The New York Times reported.

At his Saturday rally, Trump maintained that he never had an affair with Daniels.

“The District Attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the Department of Injustice in Washington, D.C., was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor. Not an affair. I never liked horse face,” Trump said, apparently referencing Daniels. (RELATED: Trump Holds First Campaign Rally As Possible Indictment Looms)

“That wouldn’t be the one. There is no one. We have a great first lady,” Trump added.