Lamar Jackson Tweets That He Wants To Leave Baltimore Ravens After Weeks Of Mystery

of a game against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Things just got real.

After weeks of mystery and speculation, Lamar Jackson dropped a bomb on Twitter Monday saying that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens because the franchise “has not been interested in meeting my value” in negotiations for a new deal.

Jackson said he made the trade request to the Ravens March 2.

“… I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” tweeted Jackson, saying that Baltimore fans “are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

Oh, man. Things just go so real in Baltimore. (RELATED: FAU Football’s Tom Herman Rocks Out On Air Guitar While Owls Basketball Team Punches Tickets To Final Four)

And now the ball is in the Ravens court … what’s their next move? (*pops popcorn*)