2 Shot At California Sikh Temple After Fight Breaks Out During Religious Festival

Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento, California, on Sunday after a fight broke out during a traditional celebration parade.

An alleged fight between three men broke out at around 2:30 p.m. while the temple hosted a Nagar Kirtan event, leading one man to allegedly shoot at a friend of the other. The second fighter then allegedly shot at the initial gunman, the Sacramento Bee reported. The incident occurred at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society Temple, according to KCRA.

When Sacramento police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and rushed them to the hospital. Both men are expected to make a full recovery, KLAS 8 noted.

California: A fight at a Sikh temple in Sacramento ends with one Sikh devotee pulling out a gun and firing it at another leading to retaliatory fire leaving at least two gravely injured. This happened during community prayers at the said gurdwara seen to display Khalistan flags. pic.twitter.com/i9gv7HTbs9 — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 27, 2023

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Karman Singh Sandhu, 22, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after he allegedly fled the scene, KLAS 8 reported. Sandhu is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon on attempted murder charges, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Politicians, Pastors Demand Apology From City After Cop Allegedly Felt Pressured To Resign Over Religious Post)

Police believe both parties knew each other, and that the incident “didn’t just stem out of nothing,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi told CBS News.

Authorities expect to officially arrest a second suspect following a health clearance from the hospital. They have not released his name, citing security reasons, KLAS noted.