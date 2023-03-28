Twitter Cracks Down On Tweets Promoting ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ In Wake Of Nashville Shooting

Twitter removed thousands of posts promoting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” following Monday’s shooting at a Nashville public school, a senior executive tweeted.

“We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster,” Ella G. Irwin, vice president of trust and safety at Twitter, posted Tuesday. “We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.” (RELATED: ‘They Are Packing Heat’: Tucker Carlson Reacts To Growing LGBTQ Gun Ownership)

Correct. We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

The Trans Radical Activist Network posted the “Trans Day of Vengeance” poster Irwin referred to Feb. 24, according to the Daily Wire, scheduling activities for Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. The event included firearms training and plans to protest in front of the Supreme Court, the Daily Wire reported.

Twitter’s action comes after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school by shooting through a door.

Some of the tweets removed apparently were criticizing the event, like that of Jason Robertson, co-founder of The American Tribune.

“Yesterday I tweeted the below and attached the graphic for the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’” Robertson tweeted, “Twitter Locked me out for inciting violence and denied my appeal unless I deleted the tweet.”

Yesterday I tweeted the below and attached the graphic for the “Trans Day of Vengeance” Twitter Locked me out for inciting violence and denied my appeal unless I deleted the tweet. The graphic is still all over leftist Twitter.

Any help here?@elonmusk @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/lBGtGqf4Uw — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) March 28, 2023

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the crackdown.

