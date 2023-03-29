19 Red State AGs Back Christian College’s Lawsuit Against Biden Admin Ban On Single-Sex Dorms

Nineteen states have filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court backing a Christian college’s lawsuit against the Biden administration’s rule banning single-sex dorms.

College of the Ozarks petitioned the Supreme Court in February to review the Eight Circuit’s decision not to block a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) directive that redefines sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, forcing colleges to open up gender-specific dorm rooms to the opposite sex. The brief by the attorneys general backs the college’s religious liberty claim, arguing that the case is about “the federal government’s outright failure to address, let alone balance, antidiscrimination policy and interests with religious beliefs.”

“It is absolutely ridiculous that unelected federal bureaucrats are attempting to subvert the law and force religious universities to house male and female students together,” said Missouri Attorney General Bailey in a statement. “This is just yet another attempt by woke leftists to push their social agenda onto students. My office is not going to stand for it.” (RELATED: Students At Wellesley College Vote To Allow Transgender And Nonbinary Applicants)

In an effort to defend Missourians’ right to religious liberty, I led a coalition of 19 states in filing an amicus brief at the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the College of the Ozarks in their suit against the Biden Administration’s unlawful rule prohibiting single sex dorms. pic.twitter.com/PkVbgn7UOv — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2023



In its petition to the Supreme Court, the college states that the HUD’s rule “jeopardizes” its ability to function, causes “emotional harm” to students who rely on single-sex dorm policies, and ” dissuades Christian students from attending the College.”

“The government can’t strip a private, faith-based institution of its constitutionally protected freedoms because it disagrees with its views about marriage and sexuality,” said ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy John Bursch in a statement. “If the 8th Circuit decision stands, College of the Ozarks could be forced to choose between violating its religious beliefs or risking intrusive federal investigations and significant enforcement penalties. We hope the Supreme Court will take this case to halt the government’s inappropriate order targeting religious institutions and to respect the privacy, dignity, and safety of female students.”

Missouri led Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia in filing the brief.

