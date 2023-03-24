REPORT: All-Pro Right-Tackle Lane Johnson Agrees To Massive Contract Extension With Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have rewarded All-Pro right-tackle Lane Johnson with a massive contract extension.

Johnson agreed to a one-year extension with Philadelphia on Friday and will be under contract with the squad through the 2026 season, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Johnson’s deal is said to be worth $33.445 million with $30 million of it being guaranteed.

Last season, the 32-year-old played the first 15 games of the season before he tore his adductor in a week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being seriously injured, Johnson pushed off having surgery until the offseason and helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack in the last two seasons, according to ESPN. He’s the anchor to the Eagles’ offensive line and protects quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blindside as well as humanly possible. (RELATED: Tom Brady Acquires Partial Ownership Of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces)

Following the signing of his new contract, Johnson admitted that he wanted to retire with Philadelphia. The 10-year NFL veteran said, “my whole goal is to retire an Eagle,” according to the team website.

“I’m just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game and, more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I’m with every day and that’s why I love the game so much,” Johnson stated.

Johnson’s sturdiness at the right-tackle position paves the way for the Eagles to be the tough, gritty team that they are. It’s surprising seeing a lineman get paid so handsomely, but Johnson is worth every single penny that the Eagles are investing into him.