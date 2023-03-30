‘Communist-Level Sh*t’: Trump Family Reacts To Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest sons accused the indictment of their father as being “prosecutorial misconduct” and a means of targeting a political opponent.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump in connection to allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former stripper Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. This came almost two weeks after Trump announced his potential arrest in a March 18 Truth Social post.

“Well, guys, I guess I got some news at 10-15 minutes ago … Apparently Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is actually indicting my father. So, let’s be clear, folks,” Trump Jr. said in a live Rumble appearance. “This is, like, communist-level shit. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, it would make them blush. It’s so flagrant, it’s so crazed. When even the radical leftists of the Washington Post are out there saying ‘it’s not really based on facts, it’s not really based on the law, not really based in reality, but it’s 100% based on politics.'”

“When your enemies are saying that, it’s got to tell you everything right now about where we are as a country,” he continued.

Trump Jr. called Daniels and the former president’s previous lawyer Michael Cohen “unreliable, discredited witnesses,” and said the DA’s office is ignoring the law to “weaponize it against conservatives.”

“They don’t do this to the Biden administration or to the Biden family,” he continued. “Or to the Clintons or to any one of the corrupt Democrats out there that have made millions and probably billions where there’s smoke like you wouldn’t even believe … this is weaponized justice at its absolute worst.”

The former president’s second oldest son, Eric, said Bragg’s office is targeting Trump since the 2024 presidential primary is set to launch later this year.

“This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” the former president’s 39-year-old son wrote.

This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023

“This is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,’ said the 39-year-old second son of the ex-head of state of the grand jury’s decision,” he later told the Daily Mail. “They are ruthlessly attacking my father because he dared challenge the political elite,’ he continued. “This is Exhibit A to the decline of American Law.” (RELATED: ‘Stretching The Law’: DeSantis Reacts To Trump Indictment, Says ‘Florida Will Not Assist’ Extradition)

Trump Jr.’s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, accused Bragg’s office of targeting Trump because he “fights” for the American people.

“Just remember, they’re only after Donald Trump because he fights for you,” Guilfoyle wrote.

Just remember, they’re only after Donald Trump because he fights for you. — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) March 30, 2023

She also vowed that they will “overcome” the indictment and likened it to the discredited Russian collusion allegations, the Mueller investigation and the two impeachments.

“We overcame the Russia hoax,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will OVERCOME Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for YOU!”

We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will OVERCOME Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for YOU!https://t.co/2iZAB55a1L pic.twitter.com/1S5Vaf0GYc — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) March 30, 2023

Trump issued a statement calling the indictment a “Witch-Hunt” and predicted it will backfire on President Joe Biden and the “Radical Left Democrats” in the 2024 presidential election. He and several prominent conservatives accused Bragg of indicting the former president while letting crime in New York City run rampant.

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a Thursday statement.