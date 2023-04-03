Suspects Demanded Extra Cheese, Threatened To Shoot Chipotle Employees

Two restaurant patrons at a Chipotle in Ohio became enraged and attacked a restaurant worker after demanding more cheese on their food.

Columbus police responded to a robbery alarm in the city’s Brewery District on March 28, NBC 4 reported Sunday. (RELATED: 7-Eleven Recommends Los Angeles Locations Shut Down Because They Keep Getting Robbed)

After the customers received their order, they became upset because they wanted more cheese, according to Crime Stoppers. “That’s right, more cheese,” said Napoleon Bell, president of Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

The suspects then allegedly cornered an employee and ripped her hat off before engaging with her in a fight while other employees came to her rescue.

One of the two suspects showed his gun, and the other urged him to “shoot them.” Witnesses say the suspect would have opened fire, but the gun malfunctioned. The two then ransacked the restaurant, throwing chairs and trash cans, and stole a cellphone from someone. The suspects left without the extra cheese.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for this crime.