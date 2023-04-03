Man Arrested On North Carolina Campus Carrying Large Arsenal, Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammo: Report

Greensboro police arrested and charged a man after he was found on North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s (A&T) campus with numerous weapons and a significant amount of ammunition, Fox 8 reports.

Police charged Brandon James Bentley on March 26 with a number of weapons-related charges, the outlet reported Monday. The charges included felony having a gun on educational property, felony having an explosive device on educational property, reckless driving, possessing a weapon on educational property (not a gun), driving with a revoked license and carrying a concealed gun, Fox 8 reported.

Bentley, 27, was armed with a revolver, a loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns and hundreds of ammunition rounds, according to Fox 8. He was reportedly found with makeshift explosives, a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun gun, brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a baton, “claws” and a “blowdart weapon.”

Bentley was also accused of driving in an unsafe manner with no license, Fox 8 reported, citing court documents.

In addition to the weapons, Greensboro police confiscated a window breaker, two “choking devices,” a chicken foot, pepper spray and purported “holy water” from Bentley, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Officials Recover 49 Mini Horses And 39 Chickens)

Police said the suspect had been acting violent, threatening law enforcement officials and chasing the campus’ unarmed security guards, according to WFMY.

Bentley has been released from custody, the outlet reported, citing Greensboro police. His bond was set at $100,000, conditional upon him being barred from “any educational property whatsoever,” according to Fox 8.

North Carolina A&T is a historically black doctoral research university with over 13,000 students, according to the school’s official website.