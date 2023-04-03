Lewis Capaldi Says He Faces Potentially Career-Ending Medical Crisis

Popular Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi said he may be forced to end his flourishing music career because of Tourettes syndrome.

Capaldi’s career has recently skyrocketed and he has many upcoming projects on the horizon, including a worldwide tour, but his symptoms are worsening and he fears his medical condition may stand in the way of his future in music. “My tic is getting quite bad on stage now,” Capaldi said during a recent interview with The Times. The artist is on the cusp of the release of his sophomore album.

Capaldi is doing everything in his power to maintain his momentum, but admitted that it hasn’t been easy.

“I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m fucked,” he said.

“It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction,” Capaldi told The Times.

His medical update comes just as he kicked off his U.S. tour on Monday, and on the eve of the release of his Netflix documentary, which premieres on Wednesday.

The artist first opened up about his diagnosis in 2022, when he followed up concerns about a shoulder twitch with the doctor.

“The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I get it,” he said.

“It happens all the time,” Capaldi said as he spoke of the twitches.

“Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes,” he said to The Times.

Capaldi reflected on the irony of his condition.

“It’s only making music that does this to me,” he said. (RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Family Provides Devastating Health Update)

“Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it,” Capaldi said.

“But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”