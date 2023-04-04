Democrats Slam Cable News For Being ‘Fixated’ On Trump’s ‘Every Moment’

The Democratic party expressed frustration with cable news networks for being “fixated” on former President Donald Trump’s “every moment” on his way to Manhattan to be arraigned.

“While cable news is fixated wall-to-wall on Trump’s every movement:—Republicans are passing abortion bans —Florida Republicans just enacted a bill that could make it easier for criminals to carry guns —Republicans STILL want to cut Social Security and Medicare,” the party’s official account tweeted on Monday. The tweet included images of Fox News, MSNBC and CNN’s coverage of Trump’s flight from Florida to New York City.

The wall-to-wall media coverage surrounding Trump’s indictment continued on Tuesday ahead of his arraignment in Manhattan. He is set to deliver remarks from his Florida estate after the arraignment. (RELATED: Trump’s Lawyers Argue Against Cameras At Arraignment, Say They’ll Create ‘A Circus-Like Atmosphere’)

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for charges related to an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The indictment remains unsealed, but reports indicate he will be charged with 34 felonies for falsification of business records, according to Yahoo News.

Trump called the indictment “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” He is the first president to be indicted and said he will plead “not guilty” to the charges.