Trump’s Lawyers Argue Against Cameras At Arraignment, Say They’ll Create ‘A Circus-Like Atmosphere’

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team opposed a request by media outlets for cameras in the courtroom where his arraignment on criminal charges is scheduled on Tuesday in Manhattan, according to CNBC.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their letter to Judge Juan Merchan, according to CNBC. It was released to the public as Trump was flying from Florida to New York City ahead of his court appearance.

A grand jury indicted Trump Thursday on charges related to his then-lawyer’s $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, CNBC reported.

One reason media outlets asked Merchan for the ability to cover the arraignment is that Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges, according to CNBC. (RELATED: ‘America Was Not Supposed To Be This Way!’: Trump Confirms NYC Court Date)

Multiple media outlets, including NBC News, The Associated Press and The New York Times made the request, according to NBC, stating, “The gravity of this proceeding — unprecedented and historic arraignment of a former U.S. President — and, consequently the need for the broadest possible public access, cannot be overstated.”

New York is one of the few jurisdictions in the U.S. that still prohibits cameras in the courtroom, according to The Hill.

CNN published a poll on Monday revealing 60% of Americans are in favor of the Trump indictment, but 76% believe politics had an influence, including 52% who said it played a “major role.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.