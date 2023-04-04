Trump Lawyer Says Trump ‘Frustrated’ And ‘Upset’ Following Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump is “frustrated” and “upset” following his arraignment, his lawyer said as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, all felonies, after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him Thursday. Following his arraignment Trump is reportedly headed back to LaGuardia airport where he will depart for Mar-a-Lago while his attorneys address the arraignment. The grand jury accused Trump of falsifying business records in the first degree.

“How is he doing?” one reported asked.

“What was Trump’s reaction when he saw the charges against him?” another reporter asked. (RELATED: Listen To CNN’s Reaction When Donald Trump Turns Himself In)

“When you say what his reaction is, what do you expect his reaction was? His reaction was exactly what would happen if it happened to anybody that I’m looking at now or anybody that’s hearing what you’re saying. He’s frustrated, he’s upset, but I’ll tell you what, he’s motivated. It’s not going to stop him and it’s not going to slow him down,” attorney Todd Blanche said. “It’s exactly what he expected and so to that extent there’s no surprise.”

Blanche noted that Trump was “disappointed” as well. He also added he didn’t “expect this to happen” in the U.S. but said there were no “surprises” in the indictment.