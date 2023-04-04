Jim Nantz Signs Off In Incredibly Emotional Way After Completing His Last National Title Broadcast

So long, Jim Nantz! You will most definitely be missed!

As the Connecticut Huskies celebrated their NCAA March Madness national championship victory over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz got emotional as he tried to call everything.

It had nothing to do with the actual game or the actual teams of UConn and San Diego State. Instead, it was because Nantz was officially calling it a career after serving 32 years as the Final Four’s head voice, as well as 36 years total in overall March Madness broadcasting.

“One thing I learned through all of this is everybody has a dream and everybody has a story to tell. Just try to find that story. Be kind,” Nantz said. “Can I tell you one other thing? I mean this, and not to try to pay off, ‘Hello friends,’ but to you, everybody in the college game. My CBS family, my family, all the viewers. Thank you for being my friend.”

“Thank you for being my friend” Jim Nantz with some amazing words as he wraps up his final National Title Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtxPkxzcAp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

What an absolute legend that we’re losing.

Behind every great sports moment, there’s a storyteller. For decades, Jim Nantz has been the storyteller of the Men’s Final Four. pic.twitter.com/8DPVx2WZki — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 1, 2023

I’m 32 years old, so all my March Madness fandom knows is Jim Nantz. It’s gonna be so weird next year to not hear his voice doing the tournament, but that’s life … things always have to switch up.

Man, it sucks people have to get old, but again, that’s life. (RELATED: ‘A Joke’: LSU’s Angel Reese Mocks Jill Biden’s White House Invitation)

You’ll be missed, Jim Nantz. Very, very missed.