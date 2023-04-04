Editorial

Jim Nantz Signs Off In Incredibly Emotional Way After Completing His Last National Title Broadcast

BLOG
CBS Sports' Jim Nantz officially called it a career after Connecticut's victory over San Diego State to win the NCAA March Madness national championship. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @CBSSports]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @CBSSports]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

So long, Jim Nantz! You will most definitely be missed!

As the Connecticut Huskies celebrated their NCAA March Madness national championship victory over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night, CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz got emotional as he tried to call everything.

It had nothing to do with the actual game or the actual teams of UConn and San Diego State. Instead, it was because Nantz was officially calling it a career after serving 32 years as the Final Four’s head voice, as well as 36 years total in overall March Madness broadcasting.

“One thing I learned through all of this is everybody has a dream and everybody has a story to tell. Just try to find that story. Be kind,” Nantz said. “Can I tell you one other thing? I mean this, and not to try to pay off, ‘Hello friends,’ but to you, everybody in the college game. My CBS family, my family, all the viewers. Thank you for being my friend.”

What an absolute legend that we’re losing.

I’m 32 years old, so all my March Madness fandom knows is Jim Nantz. It’s gonna be so weird next year to not hear his voice doing the tournament, but that’s life … things always have to switch up.

Man, it sucks people have to get old, but again, that’s life. (RELATED: ‘A Joke’: LSU’s Angel Reese Mocks Jill Biden’s White House Invitation)

You’ll be missed, Jim Nantz. Very, very missed.