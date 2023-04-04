Nashville Predators’ Forward Matt Duchene’s Finger Gets Sliced Off In Middle Of Game Against Toronto Maple Leafs

Holy cow!

Matt Duchene, a forward for the Nashville Predators, is heavy in the news after it’s been revealed that a piece of his finger was sliced off during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

Duchene has missed three games since the incident.

Video shows the 32-year-old rushing over to the bench with his arm raised after taking a slap shot from his teammate Dante Fabbro during the second period of the contest, with the tip of his finger missing and blood visible. The tip was still in Duchene’s glove, according to NHL analyst Darren Pang.

Matt Duchene takes a slapshot off the hand pic.twitter.com/LLVwBoelmq — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

goes right to the locker room pic.twitter.com/E20ytdhHfh — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

Holy crap, this is insane!

But at the same time, this is hockey, baby. And this incident actually reminds me of how I’m confused as to why hockey isn’t more popular in the United States. I mean, we all love football, and one of the big reasons we love it so much is because of the violence.

Hockey has plenty, plus they have fights.

With that being said, hockey is growing, but I understand why it’s been taking so long to come around to the sport. I used to not be the biggest fan of hockey either. Now, I catch games on a pretty consistent basis. (RELATED: UConn Students Turn Their Campus Into A War Zone After Winning National Championship)

I feel like the NHL themselves are to blame for the slow growth because of the lockout during the 2012-13 season. If it wasn’t for that, hockey probably would be more popular in America.

Regardless though, it’s nice to see the sport growing.