Boston Bruins Become Just The Fourth Team In NHL History To Hit 60 Wins In A Season

The Bruins are doing right by those awesome unis!

In a shootout during the Sunday night game between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, Boston’s Charlie Coyle punched a goal in on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to grab a 4-3 victory for his team, and it would also give the Bruins their 60th win of the season.

Around the rest of the NHL, no other team has landed 50 W’s.

Boston blew a three-goal advantage, however, recovered to get the win and also eliminate St. Louis from making the playoffs in the process. On top of that, they also became just the fourth team in the history of the National Hockey League to put up a 60-win regular season — they join the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4), 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7) and 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60-8-12).

The Bruins could potentially become the winningest team in NHL history with five games left on the schedule.

WIN X 6️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/wgY78IrOAe — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 2, 2023

I’ve always been a fan of the Boston Bruins brand, something about their uniforms and the yellow and black colors just pops, so I thought it was pretty cool to see them land 60 wins.

And what’s amazing is how dominant they’ve been. It’s like I mentioned earlier, no other team in the NHL has 50 wins, these guys have 60. So I’m thinking you clearly have to put these guys as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this year, and with six championship rings already as a franchise, I don’t see why they can’t win it. (RELATED: REPORT: WWE Selling To UFC Parent Company Endeavor At $9.3 Billion Valuation)

These may be your next champions, ladies and gentlemen.